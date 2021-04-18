Bitcoin plunges in biggest intraday drop since February

Reports attributed the plunge to speculation the U.S. Treasury may crackdown on money laundering that’s carried out through digital assets.
Bitcoin plunges in biggest intraday drop since February

'The crypto world is waking up with a bit of a sore head today'

Sun, 18 Apr, 2021 - 15:34

Bitcoin plunged the most in more than seven weeks, just days after reaching a record.

The biggest crypto coin fell 10.1% to $54,743.57 as of 7:30am in New York on Sunday, after declining as much as 15.1% to $51,707.51 in the Asian day. Ether, the second-largest token, dropped almost 18% before paring losses.

Several online reports attributed the plunge to speculation the U.S. Treasury may crack down on money laundering that’s carried out through digital assets.

Bitcoin hit a record high of $64,869.78 last week ahead of the debut trade for the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. on the Nasdaq exchange Wednesday. Coinbase ended its first trading week on a high note after bullish reviews from Wall Street analysts.

Dogecoin, a token created as a joke and which has been boosted by the likes of Elon Musk and Mark Cuban, rallied more than 110% Friday before dropping the next day. Demand was so brisk for the token that investors trying to trade it on Robinhood crashed the site, the online exchange said in a blog post Friday.

“The crypto world is waking up with a bit of a sore head today,” said Antoni Trenchev, co-founder of crypto lender Nexo. “Dogecoin’s 100% Friday rally was ‘peak party,’ after the Bitcoin record and Coinbase listing earlier in the week. Euphoria was in the air. And usually in the crypto world, there’s a price to pay when that happens.” Besides the “unsubstantiated” report of a U.S. Treasury crackdown, Trenchev said factors for the declines may have included “excess leverage, Coinbase insiders dumping equity after the direct listing and a mass outage in China’s Xinjiang province hitting Bitcoin miners.”

Bloomberg

More in this section

Resilience by Cork businesses to the fore at Business Awards  Resilience by Cork businesses to the fore at Business Awards 
Laya Healthcare customers face second price hike in six months Laya Healthcare customers face second price hike in six months
KBC Bank Ireland Irish banking sinks deeper into crisis as KBC follows Ulster out the door
Waitresses with a mask and gloves disinfecting the table of an outdoor bar, café or restaurant with blonde girls at the table

Why regaining pre-Covid levels of employment will be difficult to achieve

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices