KBC to leave the Irish banking market and sell its loans to Bank of Ireland

KBC Bank said it will quit the operations in Ireland planning to sell its performing loan book to Bank of Ireland.

The move would reduce the number of retail banks in Ireland to three with the announcement coming just weeks after Ulster Bank announced its plans to wind down banking operations here.

In a joint statement this morning, KBC Bank Ireland said it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bank of Ireland to acquire substantially all of KBC Bank Ireland’s performing loan assets and liabilities.

KBC's remaining non-performing mortgage loan portfolio will be analysed for possible future divestment.

KBC said the execution of these two transactions would ultimately result in KBC Group’s withdrawal from the Irish market.

While these discussions are ongoing, KBC Bank Ireland said it would continue to offer its retail banking and insurance services.

Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, said the decision taken by KBC is "regrettable" and described it as a "very significant event" for the Irish banking sector, its customers and staff who will be largely impacted by this move.



“The news that discussions have commenced with Bank of Ireland regarding substantially all of the performing loan assets and liabilities is welcome. It is my hope that these negotiations are concluded quickly and prioritise the continuation of financial services for these customers and the preservation of jobs," he said.

“Neither the Government nor I have any role in decisions such as these which are a matter for the relevant banks and their independent boards.

“Robust consumer protections are in place in the event of a bank withdrawing from the Irish market, including the Central Bank’s Codes of Conduct and that the terms of any contract currently in place with KBC remains in place into the future," Mr Donohoe said.