One in three new cars licensed in Ireland this year were electric or hybrid

The number of new vehicles licensed in Ireland increased by 4.2% in March compared to the same month last year, with another surge in the number of new electric and hybrid vehicles.

New figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows these two categories of vehicles combined accounted for 32.2% of new private cars licensed so far this year. The number of new hybrid and new electric cars licensed between January and March grew by 3,552 (52.3%) and 819 (54.8%) respectively compared to the same period last year.