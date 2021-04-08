Luxembourg backs Biden's global tax plans but accepts Irish reservations

Ireland and other states see a need to defend their national low corporate tax regimes 
Luxembourg backs Biden's global tax plans but accepts Irish reservations

US President Joe Biden 

Thu, 08 Apr, 2021 - 15:43
Stephanie Bodoni

A US offer for a global deal on corporate taxes is well-timed and a positive step toward promoting solidarity in the treatment of multinational companies, according to Luxembourg's finance minister, Pierre Gramegna.

“The proposals of the Biden administration go in the right direction, and in the best interests of both Europe and the United States,” he said. 

Mr Gramegna added a note of caution that Luxembourg and other European counterparts might still have reservations with the plan if it advances.

Avoiding a 'race to the bottom'

“It’s clear that some European countries — for example, small open economies like the Benelux countries, Scandinavian countries, Ireland —  have specific considerations to value and to put forward that need to be taken into consideration,” he said. “But I think the global direction is the right one.”

We need more solidarity, we need to break the mould of many multinationals trying to reduce their taxation close to zero, and that’s been recognised by all observers: We must avoid a race to the bottom. 

Mr Gramegna added that Luxembourg is “very pleased that this discussion is taking place”.

The US offer to the nearly 140 countries participating in Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development talks suggests nations should be able to tax more corporate profits based on revenues within their borders. 

Current options attempted to define business models and industries subject to a levy, with an emphasis on technology. 

• Bloomberg

More in this section

Coronavirus - Mon Jun 8, 2020 Ireland's Covid deflation ends as dentists, doctors and hairdresser prices rise sharply
What is a global minimum tax and how could it affect Ireland? What is a global minimum tax and how could it affect Ireland?
Handful of offshore wind projects 'huge piece of puzzle' for Ireland to meet climate pledge    Handful of offshore wind projects 'huge piece of puzzle' for Ireland to meet climate pledge   
taxplace: united statesplace: irelandplace: europeplace: luxembourgperson: pierre gramegnaorganisation: eu
Commuters As Companies Expand In City In A 'Silent Brexit'

Central Bank publishes Oireachtas correspondence on Davy

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices