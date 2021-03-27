Apple mulls launching rugged Watch aimed at athletes and hikers        

Apple is considering launching an Apple Watch with a rugged casing aimed at athletes, hikers, and others who use the device in more extreme environments, according to people familiar with the matter.
The technology giant has internally discussed introducing such a Watch variation later in 2021 or 2022 at the earliest, said the sources.
This is at least the second time Apple has mulled a rugged smartwatch. After launching the first version of the Apple Watch in 2015, the company have considered a new model to better appeal to extreme sports athletes.
The current version is still popular with runners, hikers, and swimmers, and Apple has added several sports and activity-tracking features via its annual update cycle.
However, Casio Computer and other watchmakers have seen strong sales from sturdier product designs with extra protection.
- Bloomberg