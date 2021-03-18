Imports from Great Britain to Ireland plunged in January due to the impact of Brexit

Imports of goods from Great Britain fell significantly in January dropping 65% compared to January 2020.

Increased custom requirements and stockpiling by companies in the final quarter of 2020 due to Brexit contributed to the reduction.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that imports from Great Britain were €497m, a fall of €906m from a year previously. Exports to Great Britain decreased by 14% to €946m.

At a global level, total goods exports decreased by 12%, and total imports fell by 20%.

Orla McCarthy, Senior Statistician with the CSO said traders blamed a combination of factors that contributed to the large reduction in imports from Great Britain. "These included the challenges of complying with customs requirements," she said.

"Other factors identified by traders were stockpiling of goods in Q4 2020 in preparation for Brexit, substitution with goods from other countries, and a reduction in trade volumes due to the impact of Covid-19 related restrictions throughout January."