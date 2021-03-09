New Chamber President speaks of 'serious challenges' for Limerick

Donnacha Hurley has been appointed President of Limerick Chamber taking over the role from David Jeffreys.

General Manager of the Absolute Hotel, the new president pointed to the “significant strengths and opportunities” within the region.

He also highlighted how though “working collaboratively and with speed” Limerick will become one of the country’s leading growth centres post-Covid-19.

“There remain serious challenges ahead for many Limerick businesses and for some right now, particularly in the retail and hospitality sector, it might be hard to see positives,” he added.

“It is critical that the Chamber continues to advocate at a national level for the assistance required to support a Midwest recovery and simultaneously continues to work with local stakeholders and the local authority for the speedy deployment of supports.”

Mr Jeffreys went on to say that Limerick Chamber was “committed” to driving for positive change and recognising the benefits of a thriving Limerick city for all businesses operating in the Midwest.

“Last week’s go ahead for the €9.1m revitalisation plan for O’Connell Street is a huge step in the right direction and we need to make Limerick city centre accessible, attractive and conducive to living and working in,” he said.

A native of Castletroy, the new chamber president has been General Manager of the Absolute Hotel since 2008.

A graduate of Shannon College of Hotel Management, he also holds an Executive MBA from the Kemmy Business School, University of Limerick and an M.Sc. in Hospitality Management at DIT.

In addition to his board membership of Limerick Chamber, he is also a member of Retail/Hospitality, Membership & Policy sub committees; Failte Ireland's Gateway City group; and sits on the Board of the Shannon Region.

He is a former member of the National Council of the Irish Hotels Federation and was Secretary of its Shannon branch.

Welcoming the incoming president, Chamber Chief Executive Dee Ryan said Mr Jeffreys was passionate about Limerick and the region, had huge energy, great ideas and showed leadership.

“It’s a crucial time for business so this expertise and experience is going to be essential,” she added.

“Just as having David Jeffreys, CEO of Actionpoint technology company was hugely beneficial for us as a Chamber when business almost overnight went online, it is equally fitting to have Donnacha, given his particular background in the hospitality industry, take on the presidency during a period when we are focusing on making our city centre more attractive for people to visit, live and work in.

“We thank David for his efforts over the past 12 months. It was a really difficult time but his stewardship was invaluable.

"I want to also wish Donnacha well and the Chamber team looks forward to working with him in the months ahead.”

Meanwhile, Limerick Chamber has also announced four new Directors for its Board - Lavinia Ryan, Corporate Business Manager, South & West Region, VHI; Mick Ryan, Head of Business Banking Mid-West, Bank of Ireland; Maria Gleeson, Business Development Manager, Holmes O'Malley Sexton Solicitors and James Ryan, Owner of Centra stores, including O’Connell street and William Street Limerick city.