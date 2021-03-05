Women now make up 30% of the boards of top Irish firms

The number of women on the boards of Ireland’s top companies has reached 30% but one in four firms still have no female representation on leadership teams.

The latest data from Balance for Better Business shows a 12% increase in female representation on top Irish listed companies over the past three years. However, the Government-sponsored, business-led group, which is tasked with examining the gender mix at Ireland’s leading companies warned that progress is fragile and highlighted the need for equivalent progress to be achieved on executive leadership teams.