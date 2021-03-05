Women now make up 30% of the boards of top Irish firms

The number of women on the boards of Ireland’s top companies has reached 30% but one in four firms still have no female representation on leadership teams.
The latest data from Balance for Better Business shows a 12% increase in female representation on top Irish listed companies over the past three years. However, the Government-sponsored, business-led group, which is tasked with examining the gender mix at Ireland’s leading companies warned that progress is fragile and highlighted the need for equivalent progress to be achieved on executive leadership teams.
According to the latest figures, 12 companies on the ISEQ20 have already achieved the 2021 target of 27% female representation on boards, up from 10 in September 2020. Of those companies outside of the top 20, nine have now achieved the 2021 target of 20%, compared to just seven in September 2020.
Appointment rates for women to listed company boards have also improved. Out of a total of 30 appointments since September last year, a third were female, up from the previous rate of 27%. Among the ISEQ20, the appointment rate was 38%.
Brid Horan, Co-Chair, Balance for Better Business commended those companies which have demonstrated that real progress can be made when gender balance on boards is prioritised.
"We encourage all companies to apply this same focus to achieving gender balance on their executive leadership teams. We are concerned that progress is fragile and can be easily impacted by small changes in appointments and replacements.”