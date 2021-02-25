Businesses concerned at potential employer liability claims for catching Covid-19

Businesses concerned at potential employer liability claims for catching Covid-19

Peter Boland, director of the Alliance for Insurance Reform. says the goup is watching developments in the UK with concern.  

Thu, 25 Feb, 2021 - 16:45
Eamon Quinn

Evidence of people who caught Covid-19 preparing to bring claims against their employers or other businesses in England has raised concerns it will also start a trend in Ireland when the courts fully reopen here after the crisis, Peter Boland, who heads up the Alliance for Insurance Reform, has warned.

Mr Boland said there was no evidence yet that claims were being prepared for Irish courts against firms with public or employer liability insurance cover, but it was watching with some concern developments in England where it appears claims were being prepared. 

UK insurance broker Gallagher last month said its survey suggested businesses in Britain could be open to claims if they had failed to abide by official health guidelines.

Claims drive up premiums

Mr Boland said that claims here against employer or public liability insurance have driven up premiums, even if the cases were thrown out. He also said that insurers have had a habit in Ireland of settling claims as quickly as possible and any trend to bringing litigation relating to Covid-19 must be discouraged, while the judiciary "we would hope take a balanced view on duty of care".

We have learned from bitter experience that there doesn’t have to be negligence for people to trigger claims. 

Experts have said that potentially all types of businesses and enterprises could be vulnerable to claims agianst their employer liability and public liability insurance from staff or the public contracting Covid-19.  

However, the burden of proof of negligence during a pandemic will likely be that much higher because health officials have said that Covid-19 is rampant in the community. 

'Courts will be sceptical'

Neil McDonnell, chief executive at business group Isme, said the courts here were likely to be more sceptical than in the past, and bringing a successful Covid-19 case would likely be very difficult. “However, for employers that will not be a ‘get out of jail free card’ because the problem is the threshold for presenting a claim is so low in Ireland that even when someone presents you with a no-hope claim, you have to defend it — and the insurance company puts a reserve on the business and your premium immediately goes up,” Mr McDonnell said.

“And even when the case is thrown out or dismissed, the insurance cost will stay high,” he said.

Read More

Munster businesses threaten to flout Covid-19 restrictions and reopen

More in this section

'Our future matters': Hospitality sector says no hope given in revised plan 'Our future matters': Hospitality sector says no hope given in revised plan
Coronavirus - Mon Jan 18, 2021 Irish businesses cry out for a shot in the arm as the lockdown rumbles on
Stripe Inc. Co-Founder And President John Collison Interview UL partners with Stripe and Analog to change how computer science is taught
insuranceperson: peter bolandperson: neil mcdonnellorganisation: alliance for insurance reformorganisation: isme
FRANCE-BANKING-CASH-ATM

Dubliners have far higher disposable income than the rest of the country

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices