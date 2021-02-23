Boost for airlines and hotels as sun holiday bookings in UK surge on Johnson's plan to reopen UK economy       

UK holidaymakers reappeared with a roar, showering airlines with summer bookings after British prime minister Boris Johnson outlined a roadmap for air travel to return.

EasyJet ticket sales more than quadrupled in the hours after Mr Johnson said on Monday evening that international trips may restart as soon as May 17, while Ryanair and shares in IAG, which owns BA and Aer Lingus, also rose.

British hoteliers joined in the shares spree, but shares in Irish-based Dalata Hotel Group, which also owns properties in Britain, were only up 1% at one stage.

Tour operator TUI said holiday bookings to Spain, Turkey, and Greece jumped six-fold overnight, while Ryanair cited Italy as another popular destination.

While travel could open as soon as late May or June in Britain, travellers are hedging their bets, with the uptick concentrated on July and August.

Price-comparison site Skyscanner said flight bookings on Monday increased by 69% compared with the previous day.

Shares of EasyJet rose as much as 12%, a day after gaining more than 7% in response to Mr Johnson’s plan to gradually reopen the UK economy.

TUI surged as much as 7% and Jet2 climbed by 10%, while Ryanair and IAG, owner of British Airways and Aer Lingus, also gained.

However, Ryanair shares rebound shows that investors are betting it will emerge from the pandemic the strongest of its rivals: Its shares are up 12% in the past year, while EasyJet's are still down by 34%, and IAG have risen 2% over the same period.

Shares in TUI, Europe's largest travel firm, are down by 25%.

UK hotel operators such as Premier-Inn-owner Whitbread and InterContinental Hotels, meanwhile, rose in anticipation of a pick-up in internal travel. Hotels in Britain could reopen on May 17, a month after campsites and self-catering accommodation.

Bookings for flights from the UK jumped 337% in a few hours, EasyJet said. Sales of package holidays soared 630%, the low-cost carrier said.

Sunny spots such as Malaga, Alicante and Palma in Spain, Faro in Portugal, and the Greek island of Crete are among top destinations, EasyJet said.

Bookings from Britons have begun to surge at the 21-floor Madeira Centro Hotel in Benidorm on Spain’s Costa Blanca, according to commercial manager Juan Natera, who said reservations are strong for August and September, extending into the autumn.

Michalis Vlatakis, president of the Association of Cretan Tourism and Travel Agencies, said restarting travel would depend on the roll-out of vaccinations and decisions by Greek authorities.

“Tourism is psychology and the right psychology must be created for people to travel,” Mr Vlatakis said.

