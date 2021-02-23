Construction industry wants building sites reopened

Ireland's construction industry has made an appeal for building sites to be allowed to fully reopen arguing that the continued lockdown in construction will not reduce the daily rate of Covid-19 or numbers in hospital/ICU.

The Director-General of the Construction Industry Federation (CIF) Tom Parlon has written to the Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn imploring Nphet to reconsider the evidence pertaining to the industry arguing that the measures in place on building sites were effective in preventing the spread of the virus.