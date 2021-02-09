Thousands of tourism-related jobs at risk if no more support, TDs told

Thousands of aviation and tourism jobs could be permanently lost without further tailored financial supports from the Government, it has been warned.

Trade union Fórsa told the Oireachtas Transport Committee that “a State-led stakeholder engagement” is needed in order to develop a survival plan for the aviation sector.

Senior Fórsa official Ashley Connolly acknowledged the positive effect of the State wage support schemes over the first 11 months of the crisis, but said Ireland is lacking a “European-style, joined-up Government approach” to underpin jobs, protect aviation infrastructure, and ensure the sector remains viable after the crisis.

Ms Connolly said fresh tailored support must include enhanced industry-specific wage supports and easier access to mortgage payment breaks.

“Eleven months of pay cuts, lay-offs, redundancies, and job insecurity — and continued uncertainty about the future — has put aviation workers and their families under massive strain," said Ms Connolly.

For many, the mortgage and other debt incurred during this period will be a burden for years.

The Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association warned the committee that the loss of a second consecutive summer season, coming after an entire year of practically zero revenue, “will prove fatal for airlines that have already decimated their cash reserves”.

The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) told the committee that improved government supports are also needed for its area of the tourism industry.

Chief executive Pat Dawson said the Covid restrictions support scheme (CRSS) does not cover the downturn in business caused by the State restrictions on international travel and, as such, is inadequate for the survival of the industry.

Currently, travel agents are in receipt of the employment wage subsidy scheme (EWSS) and are entitled to CRSS from level 4 restrictions. However, the ITAA said while the EWSS is available when turnover is at least 30% down, its member businesses are over 90% down and could be 100% down this year.

The ITAA also sought better consumer protection from the Government over the issue of passenger refunds for consumers who have not flown on non-cancelled flights due to State travel advice.