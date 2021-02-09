Britain avoiding publishing impact assessment of Brexit trade deal 

Britain’s trade with the EU has been hit by higher costs, delayed shipments and reduced freight volumes since the new economic relationship started on January 1
Britain is refusing to publish a commonplace trade deal impact assessment report regarding its Brexit deal with the EU.

Tue, 09 Feb, 2021 - 20:24
Joe Mayes

The British government will not publish an impact assessment of its trade accord with the EU, despite producing similar reviews of other major trade deals it has signed.

“We’ve set out the detail of the deal, and the opportunities and benefits it provides the UK,” said British prime minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman Jamie Davies, when repeatedly asked if the British government would publish a formal assessment. 

“We’ve been clear it’s a good deal, which allows us to maintain access to the EU market.” 

Britain’s trade with the EU has been hit by higher costs, delayed shipments and reduced freight volumes since the new economic relationship started on January 1, with businesses feeling the effects of new red tape and customs processes.

In November, the Office for Budget Responsibility, the UK’s spending watchdog, said a free-trade deal with the EU would leave Britain’s GDP 4% lower over the long run, compared with staying in the bloc. That statement came before the final deal was agreed, however.

Impact assessments are common pieces of government work that determine the economic effects of policies. In October, Britain published such a review of its new trade accord with Japan, which replaced an existing deal the country had through its membership of the EU.

• Bloomberg

