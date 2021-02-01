Huawei plans to create 110 more jobs in Ireland 

Huawei said it plans to expand its workforce in Ireland by 110 new jobs in the next two years, on the back of an additional €80m investment in research and development by the Chinese telecoms giant.

The new jobs, which are backed by the IDA, will be spread across Dublin, Cork, and Athlone, are designed to help Huawei support the rollout of 5G services across Ireland, the company said.

“Huawei has a long-term commitment to Ireland, where since 2004 we have built a world-class team servicing our ever-growing consumer and enterprise customer bases," said Huawei Ireland chief executive Tony Yangxu.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that the 110 jobs are on top of the 200 posts Huawei has created over the past 15 months.

However, the investment plans come at a significant time for Huawei which had been targeted by the administration of former US president Donald Trump.

In the US, three China hardliners in the senate are calling on president Joe Biden’s Commerce Department nominee to clarify if she would remove Huawei from a trade blacklist under any circumstances, Reuters has reported.

The letter is a sign of growing pressure from US lawmakers for president Biden to take a hard line on Beijing.

The Biden team generally steered clear of clear policy commitments on China before taking office last month, but it has promised to maintain a tough stance while employing a more strategic, multilateral approach.

His predecessor, Donald Trump, placed Huawei on a trade blacklist in May 2019 and led a global campaign to convince allies to exclude it from their 5G networks.

Washington has accused the company of being capable of spying on customers, as well as intellectual property theft and sanctions violations.

Huawei has denied wrongdoing.