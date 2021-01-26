Governments urged to give good jobs advice to low-paid during Covid-19 crisis

Governments are being urged to expand their career guidance for adults specifically to offset the potential worsening of unemployment from the fallout of the Covid-19 crisis.

The report by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said low-skilled or low-paid workers across rich countries, in particular, are being excluded from tapping advice from official sources.

Its survey, based on Chile, France, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, and the US warns that people who have been most affected by unemployment during the Covid-19 crisis will also fail to gain access to the retraining and reskilling they have sought.

"Many adults also do not even get access to the support they need," the OECD said.

The OECD advises all OECD governments, which includes Ireland, to expand and tailor career guidance services for the employed, unemployed, and economically inactive and to reach out to the poorest households.

Since the last financial crisis, the OECD has produced numerous reports about reskilling and retraining, but whose recommendations have not always been taken up by its member governments.

Meanwhile, the IMF increased its outlook for the global economy despite the uncertain roll-out of the vaccines this year but warned about the huge economic toll, including almost 90m facing poverty because of the pandemic.

It assumes the vaccines will be available in rich economies by the summer, with many more securing access by the end of the year. The IMF forecasts the eurozone economy will grow 4.2% this year and by 3.6% in 2022, but barely making good the contraction of 7.2% in 2020.

The UK economy will grow 4.5% and 5% this year and next, but only after shrinking by 10% in 2022 – the worst in the world after Spain of the advanced economies.

The US will grow by 5% and 2.5% over the same two years, making good its contraction of 3.4% in 2020.