Work permits reach 16,400 as demand for health and IT staff remains strong in Covid year

Healthcare workers accounted for almost a third of the work permits issued, with almost 5,200 staff hired to work in hospitals and nursing homes
University Hospital Limerick was among several hospitals making use of employment permits.

Tue, 19 Jan, 2021 - 17:36
Sean McCarthaigh

More than 16,400 employment work permits were issued last year as the need for companies to hire workers from outside the European Economic Area remained strong amid the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Department of Employment figures show a record 16,419 permits were issued to more than 3,330 employers in 2020 – a small increase of 37 permits on the previous year, but the highest level since online records began in 2009. In addition, more than 900 applications for permits were refused and over 630 applications were withdrawn.

Social media companies, meat factories and hospitals were again among the largest employers seeking permits. Some of the companies to make the biggest use of employment permits were Google, Facebook, Amazon Data Services, and Accenture, as well as Dawn Meats, one of the country’s largest meat processors. 

Healthcare workers accounted for almost a third of the work permits issued, with almost 5,200 staff hired to work in hospitals and nursing homes. Several of the country’s largest acute hospitals, including University Hospital Limerick, Beaumont Hospital, and Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, also hired several hundred staff. 

At 4,700, the second-largest sector was the IT sector, while almost 1,800 permits were issued for agriculture, forestry, and fishing jobs. 

Over a third of last year’s total was accounted for by workers from India. Several hundred permits were also issued to workers from the US, China, the Philippines, Sudan, and South Africa.

Munster emigrants urged to return home to start a business

