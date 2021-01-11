Clare-based HRLocker to create 50 jobs as demand for remote working grows

The new hires will see the Lahinch company more than double in size, as it fills roles across sales, software development and customer support
The recruitment company say the expansion comes as a result of unprecedented growth, accelerated by the pandemic and the move to remote working.

Mon, 11 Jan, 2021 - 09:54
Nicole Glennon

A Lahinch-based HR company is to create 50 new jobs as the move towards remote working continues to grow as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The recruitment company, which offers cloud-based software to automate administrative elements of human resources, including performance management, absence management, continuous professional development and timesheets, said the expansion comes as a result of unprecedented growth, accelerated by the pandemic.

“With remote and dual working now the norm for many organisations, business leaders are now looking for technologies that enhance employee experience and minimise disruption,” Adam Coleman, CEO at HRLocker explained.

Adam Coleman, CEO at HRLocker, said the company saw a huge rise in users during 2020.
“In 2020 we saw a huge rise in HRLocker platform users and early figures indicate that trend is going to continue. The expansion of our team will enable us to continue delivering great software solutions, that connect businesses and their people, at scale.” 

In response to demand from businesses, the company has also introduced a number of remote working related features this year including geolocation logins, contactless clock-ins, employee self-service and digital noticeboards.

"We are expanding our sales and marketing team to bring more support to new and existing customers, while our investment in product development and customer support will allow us to continue innovating and configuring our platform to meet the unique HR needs of the market going forward," Coleman concluded. 

munster business, hr locker, remote working, jobs, place: clare, place: lahinch
