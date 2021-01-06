Households save record €13.4bn in year to November as pandemic hampers spending

Deposits from Irish households saw record growth in November as the impact of Covid-19 continued to diminish individuals’ opportunity and willingness to spend, the Central Bank has said.

New figures from the financial regulator show Irish households saved a record €13.4 billion in the 12 months to the end of November last year with lodgements exceeding withdrawals by 12.2%.

This is the highest annual increase in household deposits seen since the series began.

Today's figures also show net lending to households increased in November, with households drawing down €72m more than was repaid.

This contrasts with the same month in 2019, where drawdowns exceeded yearly repayments by €1.9 billion.

Separately, loans for house purchase exceeded repayments by €113 million last November, compared to a net increase of €186 million in November 2019.

In annual terms, the growth rate remained positive, at 0.8 per cent, down from 1.8 per cent a year earlier.

Annual mortgage lending net flows of €606 million were the lowest since June 2018, the bank added.

Non-financial corporations

Despite the challenges of Covid-19, businesses are also recording record savings with non-financial corporations (NFCs) deposits the highest on record at €71.8 billion by the end of November 2020, up €12 billion, or 20.8% on the year prior.

The Central Bank said net lending to non-financial corporations (NFCs) turned positive in November, amounting to €178 million during the month. However, on an annual basis, loan repayments exceeded drawdowns by €2.4 billion (6.1%).

Short-term loans continued to drive the annual declines recorded in lending to NFCs, the Central Bank added.