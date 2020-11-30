Fears for 900 jobs should Topshop-owner 'follow Debenhams to shut stores in Republic'

Trade union Mandate has called on Arcadia to be completely honest in its dealings with its 900 staff working in stores in the Republic, which includes top retailing names Topshop, Topman, Dorothy Perkins, and Miss Selfridge, amid fears the British retailer could follow Debenhams and shutter its Irish stores altogether.

Fears rose about the future of Arcadia, which is owned by businessman Philip Green, after its sales have been hammered by the Covid-19 pandemic and after reports it could seek to go into administration in Britain.

The group, which also includes the Wallis, Evans, Burton, and the Outfit names, had already closed six outlets in the Republic last year.

There are fears it could follow Debenhams, which went into administration in Britain but closed down in the Republic altogether while continuing to sell into Ireland online, trade union Mandate said.

Its national coordinator Jonathan Hogan told the Irish Examiner it has asked Arcadia to keep staff fully informed but said that there had been no communication as of early Monday evening.

The union was "aghast" at the possibility that Arcadia could do what Debenhams did at the start of the Covid-19 crisis this year, Mr Hogan said.

Lifeline loan

The struggling group turned down rival Frasers Group’s offer of a “lifeline” loan of up to £50m (€55.6m), sportswear retailer Frasers, controlled by Mike Ashley, said on Monday.

Arcadia said on Friday it was working on a number of “contingency options” to secure the future of its stores. If the group does enter administration, it will be the biggest retail casualty in Britain of the pandemic so far.

“Frasers Group were not given any reasons for the rejection (of the loan) nor did Frasers Group have any engagement from Arcadia before the loan was declined,” Frasers said.

Earlier on Monday, Frasers said that, should Arcadia Group enter into administration, it would be interested in participating in any sale process.

Media reports have also identified retailers Marks & Spencer, Next, and Boohoo, as well as private-equity players, as potential bidders for individual brands.

• Additional reporting Reuters