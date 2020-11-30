Over 7,400 self-employed persons avail of Covid-19 support grant

Over 7,400 self-employed persons have availed of the government's Enterprise Support Grant since applications opened in August.

The grant, a once-off payment worth up to €1,000 per person, is aimed at sole traders such as plumbers, electricians, carpenters, taxi drivers, beauticians etc who do not pay commercial rates and therefore do not qualify for the Government’s Restart Grant Plus Scheme.

In August, the grant was revamped to specifically provide once-off supports for self-employed people who have had to cease operations as a result of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

A fund of €12m was allocated for the extension of the grant, with €6.85m paid out in supports thus far.

The Enterprise Support Grant is paid on the basis of expenditure incurred by an applicant to re-open their business covering their costs, including wages, fuel costs, purchasing PPE and insurance costs, of up to €1,000.

The main sectors supported to date have been transport (including taxis) which have accounted for 30% of all claims, tradespeople and those working in construction who have accounted for 26% of claims, and those working in the beauty industry who have accounted for 10% of the approved applications.

Minister Heather Humphreys has issued a reminder to self-employed persons to apply for the grant.

Almost one-quarter of all grants under the scheme to date have been to micro-enterprises in the Dublin region, followed by Cork and Galway.

Speaking today, Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said she would like to remind people, many of whom may currently be in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, that applications for the Enterprise Support Grant remain open.

"I recognise the importance of the Christmas period for Irish businesses and wish to ensure our sole traders and self-employed people can continue to provide their essential services over the festive period and beyond," she said.