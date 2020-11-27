CSO: Annual retail sales still up despite tighter Covid-19 restrictions

CSO figures also reflect a shift to online transactions
CSO: Annual retail sales still up despite tighter Covid-19 restrictions

October retail sales suffered a small 0.7% monthly decrease from September. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

Fri, 27 Nov, 2020 - 12:48
Nicole Glennon

The volume of retail sales fell on a monthly basis for the first time since April, as the tightening of Covid-19 restrictions across the country forced many retailers to shut their doors.

However, despite retail sales suffering a small 0.7% monthly decrease from September, last month’s sales were still 8.1% cent higher than the same period in 2019, new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show.

When motor trades are excluded, the volume of retail sales decreased by 0.2% in October compared to the previous month, but increased by 9% on a like-for-like annual basis.

The CSO figures also reflect a shift to online transactions, with the proportion of retail sales from Irish registered companies transacted online increasing to 6.1% in October from 4.5% in September.

This is below the high of 15.3% recorded in April at the height of the first lockdown.

The value of retail sales was 3.2% lower in October 2020 than in September, while the annual change in the value of retail sales increased by 4.2%. 

Excluding motor trades, the value of retail sales decreased by 1.3% in the month and grew by 3.1% on an annual basis.

Non-essential retailers are expected to get the green light to reopen on Tuesday as the Government announces its plan for lifting Level 5 restrictions later this afternoon.

Read More

Christmas and Covid-19 driving 230% increase in parcels

More in this section

Nothing short of a disastrous December awaits hotel sector if media reports are correct - IHF Chief  Nothing short of a disastrous December awaits hotel sector if media reports are correct - IHF Chief 
CC COVID-19 COMMITTEE MEETING Central Bank had mulled loosening mortgage rules during Covid-19 crisis but opted for unchanged measures through 2021      
Coronavirus - Mon Nov 23, 2020 Shares in Covid-19 vaccine drug developers take different paths as investors bet on race
retailorganisation: central statistics office
Christmas and Covid-19 driving 230% increase in parcels

Christmas and Covid-19 driving 230% increase in parcels

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices