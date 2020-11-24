Drinks industry launches video showing what pubs could look like this Christmas

Drinks Ireland, which represents Irish drinks suppliers and manufacturers, has released a new video as part of its #OpeningTime campaign highlighting what pubs could look like this Christmas should they be given the go-ahead to re-open.

The Ibec sector association said the video shows what a "safe" reopened pub would look like, with strict Covid-19 measures in place including mask-wearing, sanitisation and table service. Such measures would keep people safe while giving them the opportunity "to meet the people they love, in a place they love," the group said.

Drinks Ireland, alongside the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland and the Licensed Vintners Association, have called for all pubs to be given the same opportunity as other businesses to open in December, pointing to the fact that the Government’s own guidelines recognize them as “controlled environments” and their own data proves they pose no greater risk than other hospitality outlets.

Patricia Callan, Director of Drinks Ireland said keeping pubs closed will only serve to drive people to unregulated environments, such as private homes, where Covid-19 measures may be ignored, and people may mix in large groups, without social distancing.

“Businesses in the hospitality and experience sector are regulated environments and have proven to be responsible players throughout the crisis," she said.

Patricia Callan, Director of Drinks Ireland believes closing pubs will drive people to socialise in unregulated environments. Picture: Linda Gillett

“The available research and data, internationally and at home, provides no clear evidence for the sector to be treated differently to other parts of the economy."

The Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) said restaurants, food pubs and wet pubs, are all recognised as being “controlled environments” and adhere to the same Government guidelines in regards to physical distancing requirements and lengths of stay, table service only and no counter service.

“Yet if current media reports are to be believed then the Government is gearing up to punish the pubs that have remained closed for the last eight months,” said Donall O’Keeffe, Chief Executive of the LVA.

“How is it fair that the Government seems intent on allowing the likes of Berlin D2 to trade while keeping venues that have been impeccable during this crisis like Grogans closed?” he asked.

Berlin D2 operates on a restaurant licence, which allowed it to reopen during the summer. Grogans on the other hand has been shut for 252 days since the onset of the pandemic in March.

VFI Chief Executive Padraig Cribben is calling for all pubs to be treated equally;

Padraig Cribben, Chief Executive, VFI said it would be “crazy” to divide the sector again and allow pubs serving food to re-open but force 'wet' pubs to remain closed.

“The idea that non-food pubs should be forced to remain shut is a non-starter especially when you consider the Government’s own data that pubs are responsible for such a small number of outbreaks,” he said.

Data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) shows pubs have been responsible for just 0.28% of outbreaks and clusters recorded since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. In contrast, social gatherings in houses have accounted for almost 75% of cases.

“We know that socialising is going to take place. The key question for government is - will it be safer in a controlled environment, with social distancing, mask-wearing and proper hand sanitisation, like the pub, or in a private gathering where little of these precautions will be in place and where we know almost three-quarters of all clusters emanate from?”

“We have 50,000 staff waiting this week to find out if they can go back to work. They need to be working in December to provide a reasonable Christmas for their families and are surely entitled to that as a minimum after the best part of nine months on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment,” he said.