Majority of workplaces will not host a Christmas party this year, but 60% of SMEs will send gifts to employees instead

The Government is due to issue guidance on what Covid-19 restrictions will be in place over the Christmas period on Thursday, but new research suggests that most workplaces have already abandoned plans for festive celebrations this year.

According to a new survey by e-recruitment platform IrishJobs.ie, just 14% of workplaces plan to host a Christmas party this year.

Of those who plan to host a Christmas party, 9% will host a virtual party, 3% plan to have a party in the workplace under socially distanced guidelines while 2% hope to secure a booking in a restaurant or pub providing these establishments are open.

Of the more than 2,600 employees surveyed, almost eight in 10 said they consider workplace socialising to be an important aspect of their job.

However, when it comes to a Covid Christmas, four in 10 believe it would be irresponsible to host a Christmas party, with 30% saying it would be “more trouble than it is worth” given the current restrictions and risks associated with social gatherings.

Gifts over gatherings

While the Covid grinch may have stolen the Christmas party, he hasn’t stolen the Christmas spirit with 60% of Irish SME’s planning on sending gifts to their employees in lieu of the traditional Christmas party, according to a new study.

Musgrave Marketplace, which surveyed more than 600 Irish SMEs found that over two thirds (69%) plan to buy gifts for clients this Christmas with more than a quarter saying they plan to send additional gifts to make up for the lack of “Christmas client entertainment.” Some 65% plan to spend up to €1,000 on corporate gifts.

Read More Have yourself a local little Christmas to save Irish business

More than three quarters (78%) of SME’s admitted corporate gifting is more stressful this year due to Covid-19 restrictions, with one in five (21%) saying a member of their team will organise and send gifts from their own home.

Creative Solutions

The cancellation of the workplace Christmas party represents a larger shift in workplace culture, with 81% of employees surveyed by IrishJobs.ie reporting that they no longer have any workplace social activities.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, some 94% of workplaces held regular social events, with four in ten holding a social activity for employees at least once a quarter.

Orla Moran, General Manager at IrishJobs.ie said it can be easy to neglect the social element of work but we should remember the value and benefits that a simple get together can make in raising motivation and boosting morale amongst a team.

“Unfortunately, this year, the traditional Christmas party is no longer a viable option due to Covid restrictions. However, it is important that we continue to look for creative ways to overcome these practical challenges."

"Whether it is a virtual after-work event, or a get together in a public space once Government guidelines allow, a conscious effort should be made to ensure that there is dedicated time allocated for workplace socialising in the weeks ahead to help boost morale and recognise the hard work and resilience of employees at the close of a uniquely challenging year.”