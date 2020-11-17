58% of adults in Munster don’t feel their personal information is safe when using social media and 56% don’t think the government is doing enough to ensure their personal data is protected online, according to a new survey from market research firm iReach.

The most distrusted social media company among Munster users is Facebook, with a mere 15% saying they trust the social media giant's handling of their personal data.

61% said they distrusted Mark Zuckerberg’s social platform, with 47% saying they distrusted Twitter. However, even fewer people trusted Jack Dorsey's social media platform, with just 13% of Munster adults saying they trust Twitter with their personal information.

Google fared best with less than a third claiming not to trust the search engine.

Child safety

58% of respondents said their children use social media, with the same number worried about their child’s safety when they’re using social media.

The market research firm also asked respondents at what age do you think it is appropriate for children to have a social media account.

Almost two-thirds (63%) felt that age 16+ is the appropriate age to use social media, while 36% said 11-15 is an appropriate age. 0% of Munster users think it is appropriate for a child aged 10 or younger to use social media.