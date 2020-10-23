Google searches for 'shop local Cork' soar by 700%

Google data shows that people are actively searching for ways to support Irish businesses this year
Fri, 23 Oct, 2020 - 10:30
Nicole Glennon

Google have recorded staggering increases in people searching terms relating to shopping locally online in the past week, coinciding with the country's move to Level 5 which restricts many Irish retailers from opening their physical stores. 

Google searches for“just buy Irish” increased by 3,495%, while “shop local Ireland” increased by 540%, and “buy Irish gifts” searches increased by 200%.

The Google search term "shop local Cork" increased by 700% in the past week. 

Alice Mansergh, Director of Small Business at Google Ireland said, "the numbers speak for themselves."

"There is a very clear commitment by Irish consumers to shop local where they can, and it’s very encouraging to see that more consumers are specifically looking for Irish gifts at this time of year that is crucial to local businesses.” 

Ms Mansergh said Google data shows that Irish people are actively searching for ways to support Irish businesses this year, and its important that businesses are ready and willing to meet that demand online this year. 

“It has never been more important for Irish SMEs to have an online presence," she said. 

