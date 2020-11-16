Apple faces iPhone tracking complaint to EU from privacy lawyer Schrems       

Apple faces iPhone tracking complaint to EU from privacy lawyer Schrems       

Max Schrems, the Austrian lawyer and data privacy rights camapigner.

Mon, 16 Nov, 2020 - 11:40
Kirsti Knolle

A group led by privacy activist Max Schrems filed complaints with German and Spanish data protection authorities over Apple’s online tracking tool, saying it breached European law by allowing iPhones to store users’ data without their consent.

It is the first such major action against the technology group related to EU Union privacy rules.

Noyb, the digital rights group run by Mr Schrems, has successfully fought two landmark trials over privacy against Facebook.

The tech giant has previously said it provides users with a superior level of privacy protection. It had announced it would further tighten its rules with the launch of its iOS 14 operating system this autumn but in September said it would delay the plan until early next year. Noyb’s complaints were brought against Apple’s use of a tracking code that is automatically generated on every iPhone when set up, the so-called Identifier for Advertisers (IDFA).

The code, stored on the device, allows Apple and third parties to track a user’s online behaviour and consumption preferences — vital for the likes of Facebook to be able to send targeted ads that will interest the user. “Apple places codes that are comparable to a cookie in its phones without any consent by the user. This is a clear breach of European Union privacy laws,” said Noyb lawyer Stefano Rossetti. Mr Rossetti referred to the EU’s e-Privacy Directive, which requires a user’s prior consent to the installation and use of such information. Apple’s planned new rules would not change this as they would restrict third-party access but not Apple’s. 

  • Reuters

Read More

Apple supplier forecasts strong demand for iPhone 12

More in this section

New shopping centre development to create 700 jobs New shopping centre development to create 700 jobs
Tax change to 'decimate' Wild Atlantic Way tours Tax change to 'decimate' Wild Atlantic Way tours
Inventor sees silver lining after dog eats wedding album Inventor sees silver lining after dog eats wedding album
privacyiphoneorganisation: apple
Software company to create 110 jobs in Limerick

Software company to create 110 jobs in Limerick

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices