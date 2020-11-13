Cork city and county councils commence work on joint retail strategy

The retail health of ten suburban and metropolitan towns around Cork city will be studied in a new joint project between the city and county councils.

The results of the study will be used to inform future retail strategies for the region over the next ten years.

London firm Nexus Planning alongside master planners Chapman Taylor have been engaged to provide the retail study and strategy. Starting this autumn and concluding February 2021, the study will examine the health of 11 separate city, suburban and town centres; Ballincollig, Blackpool, Blarney, Carrigaline, Carrigtwohill, Cobh, Cork, Douglas, Glanmire, Hollyhill, Mahon Point, Midleton, Passage West and Wilton.

It will be the first major study to be carried out following the expansion of Cork's city boundary into the county last year. the expansion saw the city grow to nearly five times its previous size taking in areas including Douglas, Rochestown, Ballincollig, Blarney and Glanmire. As part of the expansion, the population of the city grew by 85,000 to 210,000.

Rob Pearson, Executive Director at Nexus London said they have been commissioned for 37 retail and leisure studies for local authorities across Ireland and the UK in recent years.

“We’re thrilled to be working on the retail study for Cork City, alongside 10 other centres in the surrounding areas. Cork’s city centre is a bustling shopping district with a huge heritage, so we’ll be combining our retail study expertise with Chapman Taylor’s master planning skills to set out a dynamic strategy for the county through to 2031.”

A spokesperson for Cork County Council said the joint retail study and strategy for the Cork Metropolitan Area will be included in the local authorities respective Development Plans.

"The retail study and strategy will need to take account of the changes occurring within the retail sector and will focus on the future retail viability and vibrancy in the metropolitan area, maintaining the city centre as the prime retail area supported by the larger metropolitan towns, smaller villages and suburban retail centres."

"The study and strategy will be used to inform retail, city centre and town centre policies in the Draft Cork City Development Plan and Draft Cork County Development Plan," the spokesperson added.