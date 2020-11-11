Foodservice revenues to fall by €4bn this year

Ireland's foodservice industry will lose €4bn in consumer spending this year due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on bars, restaurants, cafes and catering services.

According to Bord Bia’s 2020 Irish Foodservice Market Insights Report, the value of the Irish foodservice for 2020 is estimated to be €4.5bn, representing a drop of 47% against 2019 figures.

This comes after eight years of consecutive growth. However, the industry predicts that, even in a worst-case scenario, there will be some bounce back in terms of market recovery in 2021.

Maureen Gahan, Foodservice Specialist with Bord Bia said the performance of the industry is intrinsically linked to economic conditions, tourism and employment.

"The changing landscape will have a long-term impact on revenue and profitability - everything from the drive from consumers for keener value pricing, to the shift away from city centre and high street locations to the challenge of recruiting and training new staff," she said.

Bord Bia said that in a best-case scenario, the market could see an uplift of as much as 41% next year. However, in a worst-case situation, growth on 2020 figures could be as low as 16%.

The food promotion body said 2021 will see continued growth in take-away, click n collect, drive-thru and home delivery.

"The restaurant and broader foodservice industry will need to re-look at the business model and may need to re-invent parts of the business. This will include everything from delivery-only kitchens to restaurants selling grocery items, to a growth in meal delivery kits."