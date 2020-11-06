Covid-19 testing at airports must be implemented by December 1, Transport Committee tells Ryan

The Joint Committee on Transport and Communications Networks has written to Minister Eamon Ryan calling for Covid-19 testing to be implemented at Irish airports no later than December 1.

Committee Chair Deputy Kieran O’Donnell told the Minister for Transport that he must ensure capacity for PCR testing of passengers after a five-day period of restricted movement following arrival from red countries is in place by December as a "matter of urgency."

Based on the evidence the Committee has heard over the last month from a range of national and international stakeholders including Ryanair, Aer Lingus, the Shannon Group and daa (which operates Dublin and Cork Airports), Deputy O'Donnell said the Members believe that increased testing is the key to ensuring the viability of the aviation sector in Ireland. This can be done while safeguarding the protection of public health and reducing the risk of Covid-19, he said.

“Restoring the aviation sector and reducing Covid-19 risk are not incompatible," he said.

The letter also welcomed the implementation of the EU Traffic Light system, but sought the development of an immediate traffic light system for countries outside of the EU, such as Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the USA.

“The aviation sector has been devastated by the Covid-19 crisis, with airlines cancelling nearly all flights and passenger numbers down by 95 per cent. Although the epidemiological situation remains grave, there does appear to be some hopeful signs of a reduction in case numbers in Ireland," Deputy O’Donnell said.

"Now is the time to plan for the months ahead.”

“The Joint Committee has heard evidence from our airports that they have been working to develop the testing infrastructure and capacity to carry out PCR testing of passengers. We urge Minister Ryan to work with the airports on building the necessary system for testing passengers pre-departure and on arrival in Ireland.”

“Given the importance of the aviation sector to our strategic connectivity and to our economic recovery, now is the time to be proactive and ensure that a suite of measures is in place to ensure a sustainable and safe aviation sector as restrictions are eased and demand increases," he finished.

The level of airborne passenger traffic into and out of Ireland dropped dramatically from already historically low levels with the imposition of the level 5 Covid-19 lockdown.

At Cork Airport, just 1,501 people arrived during the first week of Level 5 restrictions. The numbers at Shannon Airport were lower still at just 505 people.