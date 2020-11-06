3,853 businesses registered for Covid Restrictions Support Scheme this week

Over 3,853 businesses have registered for the Government's Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) this week.

Speaking at the launch of the CRSS today, Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe said he is confident that the CRSS will provide “targeted and timely assistance” to businesses that have had to close as a result of the Covid restrictions.

The scheme, which opened for registration earlier this week, is designed to assist businesses whose trade has been “significantly impacted or temporarily closed” as a result of Government restrictions imposed to spread the curb of the virus.

Under CRSS, qualifying businesses will be able to make a claim to Revenue for a cash payment equal to 10% of their average weekly turnover in 2019, subject to a maximum weekly payment of €5,000, for each week that their business is affected by the Covid restrictions.

The scheme came into effect from Budget Day, October 13 and claims can be submitted in the coming weeks to cover the period from that date. The scheme will be operational until March 31 2021.

“I’m encouraging all eligible businesses to register with Revenue on ROS so that they can participate in the scheme with payments issuing shortly,” Minister Donohoe said.

Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht, Catherine Martin said ensuring the tourism and arts sectors have the supports to help them survive the pandemic is “a key priority" of the Government.

It is vital these businesses continue operating and are ready to reopen their doors to help in our recovery, when the time comes.

“The CRSS helps maintain those crucial financial foundations, assisting hotels, restaurants, and arts venues, while their business are curtailed and restricted for public health reasons.”

“I want to ensure that, while tourism is struggling now, it continues to be a driver of recovery in the future, while arts venues very much need this financial lifeline," she said.