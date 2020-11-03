Council calls on Corkonians to make it 'A Real Cork Christmas' 

Cork County Council has announced the "ARCC" initiative to encourage citizens to celebrate “A Real Cork Christmas” by supporting local businesses in the counties towns and villages this Christmas.

The initiative will incorporate a promotional campaign to support Cork businesses who have been forced to trade through click-and-collect, phone-and-collect and online.

It is designed to bolster businesses affected by the Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the Government to curb the spread of the virus.

Mayor of Cork County, Councillor Mary Linehan Foley, said, “The introduction of Level 5 restrictions has come as a significant blow for our local retailers, who had been relying on the run up to Christmas to make up for lost time and business earlier in the pandemic.”

“Many retailers in County Cork have geared up for click-and-collect, phone-and-collect and online sales, and we now need to show our support for our family and friends by making sure that what we spend this Christmas stays local.”

Mayor Linehan Foley added that she plans to "lead by example" and spend as much as she can with Cork businesses in the run-up to December 25.

Chief executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, said: “Christmas is about community, and 2020 has taught us the value of standing together as a community.”

“Our elected representatives, as always, will fully support ARCC and our teams on the ground will be doing everything they can to make this Christmas special.”

The Council will also establish a virtual marketplace, where businesses are invited to post their details and how potential customers can contact them.

Cork businesses can apply to join the virtual marketplace by visiting www.yourcouncil.ie