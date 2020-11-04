Surge in new Munster business websites

Munster website registrations more than doubled in the six months following the coronavirus outbreak, compared to the same period last year.

.IE, which is responsible for the management and administration of Ireland's official internet domain, recorded 6,694 registrations from Munster counties between April and September of this year, compared to 4,341 for the same period last year, representing year-on-year growth of 54%.

Clare saw the highest growth in domain registrations, with a 121% increase year-on-year, with 769 new registrations since April.

Tipperary saw a 61% increase in registrations, while Waterford and Kerry saw increases of 57% and 50% respectively.

Just over 2,900 new websites were registered in Cork in the six months between April and September this year, a 47% increase on the same period last year.

Limerick had 837 new registrations, representing a 35% increase, year-on-year.

David Curtin, chief executive of .IE, said the Covid-19 pandemic has had a noticeable effect on new .ie registrations across all 32 counties, with an overall increase of 44% compared to the same time last year.

"For Munster, the growth in new registrations was particularly strong, with a notable increase of 54% year-on-year across the region over the past six months."

Mr Curtin said the majority of new .ie registrations over the past six months have been businesses that sought to develop an online presence in a time of lockdown, when nearly all physical premises are shut, and footfall is extremely low or non-existent.

"The transition to online during the Covid-19 pandemic has enabled businesses across the country to stay in contact with their customers, build on their relationships, and, most important of all, continue to sell to them through an online store, click-and-collect service, or voucher-booking system," Mr Curtin said.

"Undoubtedly, the Government's recent decision to return to Level-5 restrictions will be a setback for many SMEs across Ireland. However, over the course of the past six months, we have seen some fantastic examples of digital entrepreneurship by Irish SMEs, which will play a crucial role in the continuation of business for many as we approach the Christmas period."