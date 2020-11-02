The temporary closure of 36 stores in the Republic of Ireland and the anticipated shuttering of 153 outlets inthis week will mean that almost 60% of all Penneys-Primark retail space will be shut during the second wave of Covid-19 lockdowns across Europe, at a cost of £375m (€417m) in lost sales, its owner has revealed.
Penneys-Primark, which has its head offices inis owned by Associated British Foods ( ), and was one of the fastest-growing clothes retailers despite the crisis facing many other fashion retailers even before the onset of the Covid-19 crisis.
However, in an update, the retailer revealed that the stores which are already shuttered during the new Covid shutdowns in, including those in in the Republic, in , Belgium, Wales, and Catalonia in , as well as Slovenia, account for almost a fifth of its total retail selling space.
With store closures inunder the new health measures anticipated there later this week, temporary store closures across Europe will then account for 57% of all its retail space, said.
"Trading hours are also restricted in a number of other markets. Uncertainty about further temporary store closures in the short term remains," it said.
The Penneys-owner said, however, that before setting aside money to pay the rent on its leases, it holds net cash reserves of £1.55bn and has billions in liquidity.
And despite the temporary closures of the Penneys-Primark stores, "all orders placed with our suppliers will be honoured", it said.
also owns a large range of grocery items, including Twinnings, Ovaltine, Ryvita, Jordans, and . Its London-listed shares, which rose slightly in the latest session, have nonetheless been badly hit since the onset of the Covid crisis in , and are down 21% from a year ago. The stock market values at over £12.9bn.