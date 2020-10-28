No green light for airport pre-departure tests from State says DAA

The Government has not provided Dublin and Cork airports with the planning exemption required to carry out onsite testing at either airport, the Oireachtas Transport Committee has heard.

Speaking to the Committee this afternoon, Dalton Philips, CEO of the daa group, which operates both airports, said the group has secured suppliers to deliver pre-departure testing facilities at its airports in Cork and Airport, but they require a planning exemption from the Government to have these service providers onsite.

Thus far, the State has not provided DAA with the planning exemption required, he said.

Earlier this month, Mr Philips told the Oireachtas Transport Committee that the airports had the capability to deliver up to 15,000 pre-departure PCR tests per day should the Government adopt the European Commission’s traffic light system.

Mr Philips said the “slow turnaround time and high cost” of the PCR methodology DAA plans to use would, in any case, not represent a viable, long-term testing option.

Instead, the aim should be the adoption of a rapid, affordable and scalable method of pre-departure testing, he said.

Five airports currently offer rapid testing methods, including London Heathrow and Paris Charles De Gaulle.

Mr Philips said the view of the aviation industry is that within the current traffic light model, EU Member States should focus on pre-testing rather than other measures.

“However, if we fail to try and improve the delivery and cost-effectiveness of the testing regime that underpins it, we will most certainly suffer further significant service losses in services, as has been the unfortunate experience at Cork Airport,” he said.

Mr Philips appealed to the Oireachtas Transport Committee for its support in adopting a rapid, affordable, scalable, approach to pre-departure testing that will facilitate reinstating travel.

“Christmas is just 58 days away. We want to welcome home our loved ones safely and to allow those living here who have not been able to see their families overseas to be reunited,” he said.

Fórsa backs call for testing

Fórsa trade union has backed calls for a system of Covid-19 testing of airline passengers as part of a suite of measures to assist the thousands of workers that depend on the aviation sector in Ireland.

The union, which represents cabin crew, pilots and other airline, airport and aviation staff, has lobbied for Government supports for the industry but it says Government support to airlines should be contingent on guarantees against compulsory redundancies or offshoring of services currently staffed by Irish staff and crew.

Earlier today, Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson told the Oireachtas Transport Committee that Ryanair’s decision to close its base at Cork and Shannon for the winter months could have been averted had the Government engaged with the airline on the issue.

There is now “a reasonable chance” that the airline will not return to the Munster airports, he said.