Retail sales saw marginal increase before Level 5 shutdown

Largest monthly volume increase was seen in motor trades
Prior to the introduction of the new restrictions, the largest monthly volume increase was seen in motor trades. Picture: Larry Cummins

Wed, 28 Oct, 2020 - 13:05
Nicole Glennon

Retail sales rose by almost a tenth this September, compared to the same period last year.

New Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures show the volume of retail sales were up 9.7% on the same month last year, and up 1.5% on August 2020’s volumes.

The latest figures come before the introduction of Level 5 restrictions which has mandated the closure of many retailers across the state.

Prior to the introduction of the new restrictions, the largest monthly volume increases were seen in motor trades (up 5.7%), hardware, paints and glass (up 4.2%) and clothing, footwear and textiles (up 3.1%).

However, some sectors were still struggling, notably, the bar industry where the volume of sales were down 16% on the month prior, and almost half (down 49.3%) the levels recorded in September 2019.

As more shops reopened their doors as Covid-19 restrictions eased, the CSO noted the proportion of total retail sales online fell from the high of 15.3% recorded in April to 4.3% in September.

'This will be the future': Motor dealers report a surge in online vehicle sales

