Cork County Council is urging Cork businesses to get their applications in ahead of the next phase of the Restart Grant Scheme which closes this Saturday.

A total of €33.9m has been allocated to the local authority by the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation for the Restart Grant and Restart Grant Plus schemes, with almost €24 million awarded to Cork businesses in Covid-19 supports already this year.

Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr Mary Linehan Foley said businesses who have not yet applied for the Restart Plus grant should do so without delay.

“These are extremely challenging times for commerce and if your business meets the criteria, it’s vital that you get your application in as soon as possible,” she said.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, added, “It is critical that potential applicants proactively apply for the scheme as soon as possible, to facilitate use of the grants by the businesses themselves but also to enable efficient processing of them by Cork County Council.”

Cork County Council is offering a dedicated helpdesk to assist you with any queries in relation to businesses application. The helpdesk is available on 021 4208000 or by email to restartfund@corkcoco.ie. Applications for the scheme can be made on www.yourcouncil.ie.

The Business Restart Plus Scheme provides direct grant aid of between €4,000 and €25,000 or a maximum of €15,000 for businesses awarded the full €10,000 under the original Restart Grant Scheme. A further phase has now been made available, the so-called “Wet Pub Top Up” and the “Phase 3 Lockdown top-up”.

Applications for this second phase of the grant, the Restart Plus, close on October 31.