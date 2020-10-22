SSE Airtricity freezes electricity and gas prices for winter

SSE Airtricity, the largest generator and supplier of green energy in Ireland, will freeze its electricity and gas prices for customers during the winter months.

SSE Airtricity's Director of Home Energy David Manning said he hopes today’s announcement will bring “a small piece of reassurance to homes across the country.”

“Talking to customers daily, we appreciate the challenges faced and we want our customers to know we’re here if you need us.

"If for any reason a household is having difficulty with their bills please talk to us and we will work with you,” he said.

Yesterday, Electric Ireland, the country’s largest electricity supplier, announced it will reintroduce a disconnection moratorium for its 1.3 million residential and business customers during Government-announced level 5 Covid-19 restrictions.

Electric Ireland also asked customers who are experiencing financial difficulty to make contact and have pledged to work with them to find a payment plan that will suit their individual circumstances.