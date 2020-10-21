Electric Ireland to suspend disconnections during Level 5

Earlier this month the company introduced a 3.4% increase in the unit price of their electricity
The country’s largest electricity supplier will reintroduce a disconnection moratorium for its 1.3 million residential and business customers 

Wed, 21 Oct, 2020 - 16:39
Nicole Glennon

Electric Ireland, the country’s largest electricity supplier, is to reintroduce a disconnection moratorium for its 1.3 million residential and business customers during Level 5 restrictions.

Marguerite Sayers, Executive Director, Electric Ireland said the company are "acutely aware of the challenges that some customers will experience now with the new Level 5 restrictions."

"We want to ensure those customers will be protected and have peace of mind during the winter months as we deal with the challenges of the Covid restrictions," she said.

“The re-introduction of our disconnection moratorium commencing from Thursday 22 October for all of our customers, means those most at risk can rest assured, they will have the comfort they need at this difficult time, continued uninterrupted energy supply.” 

Electric Ireland are asking all customers who are experiencing financial difficulty to make contact and have pledged to work with them to find a payment plan that will suit their individual circumstances.

Earlier this month, customers of Electric Ireland were hit with a 3.4% increase in the unit price of their electricity, adding around €35 a year to the average annual bill.

Over a million customers could see electricity bills rise by almost €90 this year

