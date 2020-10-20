Aldi to restrict number of Christmas toys customers can purchase during lockdown

As 'non-essential' retailers including toy stores and clothing shops are forced to shut their doors for a six-week period from midnight on Wednesday, Aldi has announced it will restrict the number of Christmas toys customers can purchase.

The German discount store's new Christmas Specialbuys toy range goes on sale this Thursday, including doll houses, toy kitchens and toy vanitys.

Customers will be limited to one purchase of each toy.

A dedicated store marshal has also been assigned to each store to manage a ticketing system and ensure any customer queues are orderly and social distancing strictly observed.

Commenting on the new measures, Aldi Group Managing Director, Niall O’Connor said: “The provision of a ticketing system will ensure as many shoppers as possible will get to avail of the offers and do so while shopping in a safe environment.”

“The safety of our staff and customers while in our stores is our number one priority and we continue to have in place several safety measures across our 144 stores.”