Smyths asks shoppers not to 'panic buy' as videos of large queues appear online

Smyths asks shoppers not to 'panic buy' as videos of large queues appear online

The queues outside Smyths on the Kinsale Road in Cork. Picture: Dave Dalton/ Twitter

Tue, 06 Oct, 2020 - 07:39
Steven Heaney

Parents and shoppers have been urged not to 'panic buy', as videos of lengthy queues outside Irish toy shops circulated online in recent days.

Amid speculation that the country would move to level 5 of the Government’s ‘Living with Covid’ plan - which would require many retail stores to close - large queues appeared outside Smyths Toys shops nationwide.

Many feared a move to level 5 restrictions would prevent parents from being able to buy Christmas presents.

Videos on social media show long lines outside Stories in Cork, Dublin, Kildare, and Limerick.

In a statement, Smyths sought to reassure shoppers that it had sufficient stock.

The company said: "To all our customers: We have good levels of stock with more arriving each week. 

"We expect our stores to remain open. 

"Please continue to observe social distancing and wear masks when shopping," the statement added.

Read More

45,000 jobs hit at Cineworld globally as delayed films hammer cinemas

More in this section

Cineworld closures 45,000 jobs hit at Cineworld globally as delayed films hammer cinemas
Dunnes Stores begins same-day grocery deliveries in Dublin and Cork Dunnes Stores begins same-day grocery deliveries in Dublin and Cork
Greencore AGM Greencore shares plummet as sandwich maker flags huge fall in sales
smythstoyschristmasshoppingretailparents

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices