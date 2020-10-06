Smyths asks shoppers not to 'panic buy' as videos of large queues appear online

Parents and shoppers have been urged not to 'panic buy', as videos of lengthy queues outside Irish toy shops circulated online in recent days.

Amid speculation that the country would move to level 5 of the Government’s ‘Living with Covid’ plan - which would require many retail stores to close - large queues appeared outside Smyths Toys shops nationwide.

Many feared a move to level 5 restrictions would prevent parents from being able to buy Christmas presents.

Videos on social media show long lines outside Stories in Cork, Dublin, Kildare, and Limerick.

In a statement, Smyths sought to reassure shoppers that it had sufficient stock.

The company said: "To all our customers: We have good levels of stock with more arriving each week.

"We expect our stores to remain open.

"Please continue to observe social distancing and wear masks when shopping," the statement added.