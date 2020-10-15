Main place of work for majority at employers’ premises last year

The main place of work for the vast majority of people employed in Ireland in 2019 was at the employers’ premises.

New figures from the Labour Force Survey have been published by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

It found that 78.3% of workers in Ireland last year had their main place of work in the employers’ premises or their own premises.

Ireland ranks similar to EU average of 79%.

Meanwhile, just 5.4% of people reported ‘Home’ to be their main place of work in 2019. 7.9% of people worked in their clients’ place.

Women were more likely than men to work at the employers' or their own premises at 87.9% compared to 70.0%.

The survey found that the likelihood of working in the employers’ premises or their own premises decreases with age, with 85.5% for those aged 15-34 years to 70.2% for those aged 50-74 years.

People working in the accommodation and food service activities sector were most likely to report the employers’ premises or their own premises as their main place of work (93.8%) while those working in the construction economic sector were the least likely (30.6%).

The likelihood of the main place of work being reported as 'home' increases with age. It stood at 2.2% for those aged 15-34 years and at 9.9% for those aged 50-74 years.

The survey revealed that ‘home’ was the main place of work for 47.4% of family workers and less than one in fifty employees (1.9%).

People working in the construction sector were most likely to report the clients’ place to be there main place of work.

Commuting

The survey also asked people about their commuting times.

It asked how long it usually takes them to travel from home to their main place of work.

Specifically, they were asked to give us their average commuting time in minutes, one-way and without any detours.

11.2% of people reported that there commuting time was 60 minutes are more.

26.7% of people had a commute of 30 to 59 minutes while 29.6% of people spent 15 to 29 minutes commuting.

24.5% spent less than 15 minutes commuting to work.