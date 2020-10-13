IDA: Much to welcome with challenging times ahead

Prepared against a backdrop of the continuing fight against the Covid-19 global pandemic, and the prospect of a no-deal Brexit, Budget 2021 was crafted in an exceptional context.

While Ministers Donohoe and McGrath provided stark reminders of the challenging road ahead, and the unprecedented nature of the budgetary amounts unveiled underlined the scope and scale of those challenges, they also held out the prospect of hope.

We note the new business-related supports and the continuation of others, all of which are to be welcomed, but also much needed by many businesses just to keep going.

The existing base of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) has proven to be resilient for the most part as evidenced by export data and recent exchequer returns. However, FDI is not immune to the impact of the pandemic and the coming months will be challenging for global investment flows.

This makes some of the new supports all the more important. An additional €10m for the IDA’s Regional Property Programme will help us continue to roll-out the programme in support of our continued focus on regional development.

The additional €30m allocation for the Covid-19 product scheme will help us to compete for global investments that will tackle the pandemic in the biopharmaceutical and medical technology sectors.

The support for a new Advance Manufacturing Centre will help prepare manufacturing businesses which are largely regionally spread to digitise and innovate.

A solid and stable budgetary regime is key for foreign direct investors, they want to see any country they are considering investing in to be effectively managing its public finances. An important part of that stability lies in Ireland’s competitive, transparent and pro-business corporation tax regime. This remains central to Ireland’s economic development. Therefore, the Government’s reaffirmation of its commitment to the 12.5% corporate tax rate is welcome. Also welcome is the extension to the Knowledge Development Box to 2022 and the commitment to commence work on a credit for the digital gaming sector.

As outlined in the budget, change is inevitable in the tax space globally, however, providing stability and consistency on those items within our control is critical.

FDI’s performance to-date this year demonstrates both the strength of our value proposition and the resilience of the sector. However, there is absolutely no room for complacency. We are operating in an extremely competitive and challenging environment. Competition for foreign investment continues to be intense and Ireland cannot rest on its laurels.

-Martin Shanahan is chief executive of IDA Ireland and Adjunct Professor at the Smurfit Graduate School