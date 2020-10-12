Kerry Hotel switches to 100% renewable electricity

A hotel in Killarney is now powered entirely by renewable electricity and plans to reduce its overall carbon emissions by 25% this year.

The five-star Europe Hotel and Resort in Killarney, which is part of the Killarney Hotels Sustainability Group, has announced its partnership with Electric Ireland which has seen it switch to 100% green renewable energy since September.

Michael Brennan, Managing Director of Killarney Hotels Ltd, said the hotel’s location, which overlooks some of Ireland’s “most precious and inspiring landscapes” ensures their duty to the environment is always “at the forefront of our minds.”

He said he hopes the hotel’s switch to renewable energy will inspire other companies to take further steps towards a greener, brighter future.

The Europe Hotel and Resort, Killarney is now running on 100% renewable energy

“We have always challenged ourselves to lead by example and operate with pride. Now more than ever, it is of vital importance for not only the hospitality industry but also society as a whole to take significant action and account for our responsibility for the environment,” he said.

The hotel's beef and lamb are also supplied by a local 400-acre farm which reduces the hotel's "food miles."

The Killarney Hotels Sustainability Group is a group of 22 hotels that have committed to continuously striving to reduce the environmental impact of their services and activities.

The groups’ goals for 2020 include reducing their Carbon Emissions by 25% and operating a Single-Use Plastic Environment.