Christmas trade period critical for restaurants with 30% of income at risk, RAI says

The Restaurant's Association of Ireland (RAI) is calling for a 'circuit breaker' lockdown to save the sector's Christmas business takings.

The Tánaiste Leo Varadkar had described the idea of a short shutdown as experimental last week, however, yesterday said it may be needed.

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has warned that a second lockdown may not be short.

RAI Adrian Cummins has said 30% of the sector's income is brought in during Christmas, and believes if they are not allowed open many restaurants will not survive.

Mr Cummins said: “Well if it [lockdown] is not a short one, then obviously, he is stating that it will be longer than a couple of weeks.

“For our industry, it is critical and it is vital that our industry is open for Christmas from the first week of December right through.

30% of our income comes in at Christmas and if we are not open at Christmas, then it is game over for businesses right around the country.

Mr Cummins said that the industry is effectively operating at Level Four already as indoor dining is prohibited. He wants greater clarity from the government about a roadmap for the industry ahead of one of their busiest periods.

“We are currently in a lockdown phase for restaurants and hospitality where all indoor dining is banned at the moment – so effectively our industry is at Level Four.

“What we are saying to the Government very clearly is give us the roadmap to opening our businesses for Christmas and save Christmas so we can give clarity to our customers and staff.”

Current Level Three restrictions were the focus of a statement released by the Taoiseach yesterday who said that by working together and changing our behaviors, "we can make Level Three work".

Mr Martin said the public must comply with the regulations to "protect lives and livelihoods and show that we can contain the virus and prevent its growth".

The Taoiseach's comments come as the government prepares to finalise the details of Budget 2021 with significant spending expected on housing, health, and climate action.

The fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic and preparations for Brexit is also expected to be a focus of the budget due to be announced tomorrow.