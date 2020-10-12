The emerging gap between firms doing well and those threatened by Covid

There is an emerging gap between small businesses doing well and those facing significant threats due to Covid-19 the Small Firms Association (SFA) said.

More than one third (35%) of SFA members said they feel that the business environment is improving with 33% of members reporting a weakening, according to the latest ‘Small Business Sentiment Survey’.

Sven Spollen-Behrens, SFA Director, said ongoing Covid-19 restrictions were identified as the biggest risk to small business. "Despite the difficulties facing them a resilient small business community is evident through the positive responses to key questions," he said.

“The majority of respondents intend to keep wages at their current levels or to award pay rises where the business performance allows. However, a number reported having to decrease working hours, pause or cancel recruitment and let staff go temporarily, therefore, it is not surprising that 14% are considering lowering pay rates, compared to 1% in winter 2019.

The survey also found that nearly two out of three firms (61%) indicated their intention to grow their businesses through investing in their brand, staff and Brexit proofing their organisations, in the coming months.

"Policymakers need to listen to this enterprising spirit and help entrepreneurs over the challenging months ahead," Spollen-Behrens said.

“The majority of respondents (65%) identified Budget 2021 as very important to the outlook of their business. The July Stimulus plan provided a huge range of supports for businesses and Budget 2021 must continue to back Ireland’s small business community so they can work alongside health and business restrictions and prepare for a post-Brexit environment.”

“Small firms are the backbone of the Irish economy, supporting them helps create and sustain jobs throughout the country. Given the scale of challenges indigenous businesses are facing from coronavirus and a ‘no-trade deal’ Brexit, we hope the Minister for Finance recognises their importance in the upcoming Budget and introduces measures to allow small firms survive and thrive in the years ahead.“