Pub owner tells court that losses due to Covid-19 will be immense

A director of a group that owns several pubs has told the High Court that the situation in the industry has become far worse in recent weeks compared to March when its businesses had to close due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Stephen Cooney, who is a director and co-owner of the Loyola Group of pubs said that the losses suffered by his business, which include the Leopardstown Inn in South Dublin, have been immense and will continue on into the future.

The businessman was giving evidence on the fourth day of a test case brought by four pubs, one of which is part of the Loyola group arising out of the refusal of insurers FBD to indemnify them for losses suffered due to the pandemic.

Mr Cooney said he “could not hide his disappointment with FBD and their reaction to their claims” which have resulted in litigation being taken “as a last resort.” He said his business was “hit by a wall of silence” from FBD in the weeks that followed the forced closure when they needed their support most.

In reply to his counsel, James Doherty SC, Mr Cooney said the situation that arose for his business after the enforced government closure of pubs last March was "very harsh".

He also claimed that a social media campaign before the closure order was issued called #closethepubs, which he said was supported by FBD, also had a detrimental effect on the trade.

However, there was a sense of “everybody being in this together”. The situation was helped by measures including the government’s wage subsidy scheme for staff, and relief on business and staff members' mortgages.

The pubs were able to re-open in late June. However, things have been made “much tougher” for pubs following the introduction of new restrictions in recent weeks.

Under cross-examination from Remy Farrell SC for FBD, Mr Cooney denied that the business had fallen off a cliff prior to March’s enforced closure.

While he accepted that there had been a drop off in the weekend prior to St Patrick's day, he said that was due to the fact that the holiday fell on a Tuesday.

He also told Mr Farrell that while he was advised by a broker in relation to the detail of the FBD policy he understood the policy covered business interruption in the event of an outbreak of disease.

He said he took that to mean something like the effects of Foot and Mouth, which caused serious disruption in Ireland or SARS which he said had a large impact on the hospitality trade in Hong Kong in 2003.

The actions have been taken by Dublin bars Aberken, trading as Sinnotts Bar; Hyper Trust Ltd, trading as ‘The Leopardstown Inn of which Mr Cooney is a co-owner and a director’ and ‘Inn on Hibernian Way’ Ltd trading as Lemon & Duke.

The fourth action is by Leinster Overview Concepts Ltd, which trades as Sean's Bar, in Athlone, Co Westmeath.

The publicans claim the insurance policies taken out with FBD have a clause that states the pub owners will be indemnified if their premises are closed by order of the local or Government Authority if there are "outbreaks of contagious or infectious diseases on the premises or within 25 miles of same."

FBD says the closures did not occur as a result of an outbreak of disease at the premises or areas where the pubs are located.

Separately today, Mr Farrell said that an issue over material concerning the dispute that had appeared in the media that may have amounted to a possible breach of an undertaking, had been resolved between the parties. The judge welcomed the clarification. The hearing continues next week.