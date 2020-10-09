State’s largest office landlord sees little impact on rent collection during Covid 

The state’s largest stock market-listed office landlord has seen virtually no impact on rent collection levels as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Commercial property landlord Hibernia Reit confirmed this morning that it has received 90% of office rent due for the quarter ending 31 December 2020.
A further 7% is not yet due but the company is confident the rent will be paid in due course as all of last quarter’s rents on monthly payment schedules have been received.
Only 3% of rent remains unpaid, compared to 2% in the previous quarter.
The group said its buildings remain open and they will "continue to provide support to our tenants where necessary."
On residential rent, the group has received 98% of contracted rent for October as of yesterday.
The occupancy rate for the group’s residential units stands at 95%.
At the same point in August and September, respectively, 94% and 96% of that month’s contracted rent had been received and the occupancy rate was 95% in both cases.
The group has since received over 98% of August rent and over 99% of September rent.
Hibernia Reit has provided an update on rent collection early in each of the three quarters that has started since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in Ireland, but it will now revert to its normal, pre-COVID reporting cycle unless their "rent collection rates are materially different to current trends.”