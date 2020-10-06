Housing supply unlikely to meet demand until 2032, survey warns

New housing supply is unlikely to meet annual demand levels until 2032 at the earliest, a construction sector survey has warned.

That is largely down to the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the various restrictions introduced to try and stem its spread.

According to the survey, by PwC and the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI), Covid has already slowed building activity by 20% this year.

It said new house completions this year are likely to total around 18,000; roughly 14% down on 2019 levels. The Central Bank has said somewhere around 34,000 new houses need to be built every year in order for supply to more accurately meet demand.

The pandemic disruption has extended construction project timelines at considerable cost to the sector, the survey said.

It also showed there has been a significant drop in construction firms' confidence levels since Covid impacted on Irish daily life in March.

SCSI president Micheál Mahon said the findings should provide “an early warning signal” to the Government.

“If the State was to embark on a large-scale public sector house building programme, it would help to address our chronic shortage of housing while also availing of softening construction costs,” he said.

“Because of the long-term nature of construction projects, the sector places a huge value on economic certainty and consumer confidence. Unfortunately, both have been badly hit by Covid-19.”

Mr Mahon said that if companies are not seeing positive activity levels now, it will translate to a “challenging” year in terms of both residential and non-residential building activity.

Most surveyor firms said they expect the crisis to make it even more difficult to raise development finance. The percentage of construction firms with a positive outlook has fallen from 77% to 25% since February, with those with a negative view rising from 9% to 52%. Over half expect to see a reduction in workloads, with nearly 70% expecting a drop in profit margin. However, less than 40% expect to reduce their staff numbers.

Just 9% of firms are well-prepared for Brexit, despite the likely disruption to trade and supply chains and the potential for increased costs and job losses.