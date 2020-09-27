Chaos of contested Trump-Biden election night is what markets fear most

With just over five weeks to go before the US presidential election, financial markets are focusing on the polling numbers while also assessing the potential economic and market impact of both candidates. Further complicating matters is nervousness around the potential for a disruptive and turbulent election.

According to recent polls, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a national lead, and the Democrats are marginal favourites to win back the Senate come November.

For financial markets, a win for President Donald Trump would represent a continuation of the status quo. That involves foreign diplomacy by tweet; extreme unpredictability at senior adviser level; the use of tariffs as a policy tool; and a low tax, business-friendly approach to help boost US stock markets. On the other hand, a victory for Mr Biden would represent something much closer to the old “normal”. That involves traditional communications; foreign policy involving a more multilateral approach; and a less antagonistic diplomatic style.

The candidates in November’s election offer strikingly different political visions that will impact the economic path for the US economy.

In the past, the most important issue in US elections was the state of the economy. August’s unemployment rate of 8.5% may have beaten expectations, but with over 2 million permanent job losses recorded since February, both candidates will need to introduce credible policies to get the US back to full employment.

A key area for debate will be on Chinese foreign policy. Increasingly aggressive rhetoric towards China from both Mr Biden and President Trump is to be expected on both the economy and China.

One area that could be an advantage for Democrats is their tax policy: President Trump’s $2 trillion tax cuts are mostly seen as benefitting corporations and high net worth individuals.

The other significant issue likely to favour Mr Biden is the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak. President Trump’s ineffective response to the pandemic, combined with the protests against racial injustice, has been one of the major drivers of Mr Biden’s strong polling numbers.

Currency markets expect the dollar to strengthen if President Trump wins and the Republicans retain control of the Senate. For stock markets, the initial reaction is also expected to be positive; however, we should remember most analysts saw a Trump victory against Hillary Clinton in 2016 as having a negative impact on stocks whereas, in hindsight, it was quite the opposite. Markets might view a Biden presidency as less-combative on trade, which would be a boost for stock markets on both sides of the Atlantic.

A majority of voters believes the winner of the presidential election should fill the Supreme Court seat, and Joe Biden has an 8-point lead over President Trump, a national poll conducted by The New York Times and Siena College found.

When it comes to the potential for material economic policy changes, Congress – specifically the Senate – will hold the power rather than the presidency. The outcome of the US Senate election is therefore going to be critical if Mr Biden is to have any chance of implementing his progressive campaign promises.

The result of any US Election is an important event for global markets. President Trump’s first term has been anything but predictable. A win for Mr Biden would mean less of a focus on “America First”, replaced by a more multilateral foreign approach, which should be structurally positive for global growth.

One scenario, which many political commentators see as increasingly likely is a contested outcome. A base case scenario for many is that early results could see President Trump leading on election night but ultimately losing when all votes are counted. Needless to say, this creates the potential for confusion and legal challenges.

It’s this period of potential chaos that markets are beginning to fear the most. This could lead to losses for both equity markets and the dollar as some may question the fundamentals of US democracy and even the dollar’s status as the global reserve currency. While the pandemic could have long-lasting implications, the result of November’s election has the potential to be just as significant.