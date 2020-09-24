New ferry links in Rosslare and Cork could address Brexit weaknesses - Howlin

New direct ferry links in Rosslare and Cork should be considered to address "strategic weaknesses" for the country in light of a no-deal Brexit, Labour’s Brendan Howlin said.

The party’s Brexit spokesperson said new direct ferry links to continental Europe should be put in place given the likelihood of travel chaos in the UK, and given State support through the Connectivity Fund.

“We are too dependent on the landbridge, and also on Dublin Port where there was rationing of access this week,” he said.

“The Irish Road Haulage Association want a fast-direct transport route to the EU and they are right. The landbridge through the UK is a hugely important link and 150,000 trucks use it to transport to EU."

"It is enormously important as an entry and exit point and carries 40% of Irish exports - but it may not be available after January 1st.”

“This is why we need to provide new direct links,” he said.

The Wexford TD said, “Rosslare Europort is the obvious choice to locate and support new services."

"It has good road links, and we must engage with providers to expand options and competition on the route to Europe.”

“Cork is another option,” he said, "stating that the government should consider investing or supporting new routes and providers to mitigate the risk of a no-deal Brexit."

“We must sign up and support new ferries, and work with existing providers to ensure there is enough capacity," he said.

“We have a Connectivity fund with €240m in place ready to be invested that should be used to develop new services.”

“We can’t take the word of the British government seriously anymore so we must prepare for a no deal scenario," he said.